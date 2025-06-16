Trump is back from the G7 a day early to focus on Iran crisis

Updated June 17, 2025 at 5:28 AM MDT

WASHINGTON and CALGARY, Alberta — President Trump was back at the White House on Tuesday, telling reporters he left the G7 in Canada a day early to work on what he called "a real end" to Iran's nuclear program.

Trump said he was looking for more than a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and said he may send his special envoy Steve Witkoff and Vice President Vance to negotiate with Iranian officials — though he said he wasn't sure yet.

"Depends on what happens when I get back," he told reporters traveling with him on Air Force One. "I don't know. I'm not too much in a mood to negotiate."

Trump departed at the end of the first day of the G7 summit in the Canadian Rockies, where the Iran-Israel strikes dominated the discussions, with leaders agreeing to a joint statement on the conflict.

The White House abruptly announced Trump would leave early shortly after Trump posted a dire warning on social media saying that "Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!"

Asked by reporters if he had seen a specific threat that prompted his call to evacuate, Trump said: "There's a lot of bad things happening there. No, I think it's safer for them to evacuate."

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Getty Images President Trump talks to reporters on June 16, 2025, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, during a 'family photo with G7 leaders (L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

G7 leaders, including Trump, urged a resolution to the crisis

The G7 leaders agreed to a joint statement on the conflict, saying that "Israel has a right to defend itself" and that Iran, the "principal source of regional instability and terror … can never have a nuclear weapon."

"We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," the leaders said in the statement.

The leaders had been trying to craft a statement on the crisis throughout the day on Monday, but it had been unclear whether Trump would be willing to sign. Trump told reporters that he hadn't seen the final statement, but had "authorized them to say certain things."

"I don't know whether or not they said them correctly, but I think they probably did," he said.

Trump said he didn't think Iran would strike U.S. assets in the region because of the risk of retaliation.

"Oh, we'll come down so hard. If they do anything to our people, we'll come down so hard. Then the gloves are off so beautifully," Trump said. "I think they know not to touch our troops. We'll find out."

