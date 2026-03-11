Rebecca Gayheart Dane on caring for her late husband, Eric Dane, and synthetic voices

The actor Eric Dane, who played Dr. Mark Sloan on the medical drama Grey's Anatomy, died last month. Dane was 53, and announced he had been diagnosed with ALS last April.

The disease affects nerves in the brain and spinal cord, robbing a person of their ability to walk, breathe and often speak.

Dane's widow, Rebecca Gayheart Dane, told NPR it was devastating to see his voice slip away.

"He was witty, acerbic, full of humor, and he always had a great story," Gayheart Dane said. "So, as speaking became harder for him, I watched and witnessed some of his joy fade, and it was really hard and very heartbreaking."

She is now working with ElevenLabs, an artificial intelligence company that makes synthetic voice software. The company developed a program that helps people with permanent voice loss replicate their voices, including Eric Dane's.

Gayheart Dane spoke with All Things Considered host Juana Summers about her role as a caregiver and her complex feelings about artificial intelligence.

Listen to the full interview by clicking on the blue play button above.

