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Sunday Puzzle: Brainteaser

NPR | By Will Shortz
Published March 22, 2026 at 5:28 AM MDT
Sunday Puzzle
NPR
Sunday Puzzle

On air challenge

Every answer is a three-syllable word, name, or phrase in which every syllable starts with "B."
Ex. Possible result of an infested mattress   -->  BEDBUG BITE

1. Largeish insect with a stinger

2. Implement for a slugger

3. Luxurious soak in a tub

4. Some soft-colored eyes, informally

5. Period of very high birthrates

6. Religious part of the country, informally

7. Large, lovable oaf

8. Singer/rapper with the 1988 #1 hit "My Prerogative" (once married to Whitney Houston)

9. Companion of Yogi in Hanna-Barbera cartoons

10. Including every single detail, as an account of an argument

11. Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera

Last week's challenge

Last week's challenge came from Mike Reiss, who's been a showrunner, writer, and producer "The Simpsons." Think of a popular movie franchise with many sequels. Hidden in consecutive letters inside its name is a food.  Replace that food with a single letter and you'll get another popular film franchise. What films are these?

Answer

Star Trek —> Shrek

Winner

Jen Hart of Orangevale, CA.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn. Name an animal. The first five letters of its name spell a place where you may find it. The last four letters of this animal will name another animal -- but one that would ordinarily not be found in this place. What animals are these?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, March 26 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR News
Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
See stories by Will Shortz