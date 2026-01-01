Catherine Smith

Hello Utah! I am the typical Friday evening and Saturday morning forecaster for the Utah Climate Center! I just completed my B.S. in Climate Science at USU and am a self-proclaimed weather nerd. My interest in weather is something I've carried with me since I was young, though I always thought I would grow out of it. Turns out I never grew up, and to this day I continue to set my career sites on operational meteorology!

I have taken a few courses through USU that have aided in my forecasting and model analysis skills, specifically synoptic meteorology. I was recently selected to receive an Outstanding Student Poster Award. I have also participated in the WX Weather Challenge hosted by the University of Oklahoma for two years and was deemed the "Undergraduate Forecaster of the Year" by the Utah Climate Center this past spring.

For my future plans, I have accepted an offer to begin my graduate studies this fall at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in their Climate, Meteorology, and Atmospheric Sciences department. But don't worry; until then, you'll keep hearing from me every Friday and Saturday!