James Sanders

I am a historian of Latin America at Utah State University and my family’s cook. I grew up in the rural South and love its regional cuisine, but a study abroad trip to the Yucatán when I was a teenager really awakened me to international food culture.

I have lived and conducted research in Pittsburgh, Bogotá, Popayán, Cali, Brookyln, Mexico City, Guanajuato, Mérida, Washington, D.C., Quito, Fort Worth, Austin, and Montevideo. I have eaten well in all of those places!

In my spare time I hike with my dogs, Dusty and Cannoli (Ollie). I am currently writing a book that challenges notions of American exceptionalism to instead promote a shared history of the Americas.