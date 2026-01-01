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A young woman with long brown hair stands in front of a white background with her hands on her hips. She wears a black dress and smiles

Emma Karren

Corner Concert Series Creator

After joining UPR as a marketing intern in September 2025, I quickly found a passion for public radio. My proudest contribution has been creating, producing, and directing the Corner Concert Series — a project that combines my passion for local music with my dual degree in marketing and management from Utah State University. Outside of work, you'll find me hiking with my dog, swimming, rock climbing, scrapbooking with my friends, or hunting down my next favorite artist.