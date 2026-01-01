Emma Karren

Emma KarrenCorner Concert Series Creator
After joining UPR as a marketing intern in September 2025, I quickly found a passion for public radio. My proudest contribution has been creating, producing, and directing the Corner Concert Series — a project that combines my passion for local music with my dual degree in marketing and management from Utah State University. Outside of work, you'll find me hiking with my dog, swimming, rock climbing, scrapbooking with my friends, or hunting down my next favorite artist.