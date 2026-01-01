Frank Mueller

I fell in love with radio after visiting a local station in Modesto, CA when I was 13. While I had loved listening to the radio since my early childhood, seeing behind the curtain convinced me that was what I wanted to do.

My passion for public radio came after a the University of Nevada Las Vegas hired me to manage operations at their station. Eventually I moved into the general manager role and helped increase student opportunities and audience support for the station.

Our family's next stop was in Utah Valley where we owned and operated a small radio group and I also taught at Utah Valley University. I then returned to public broadcasting managing WPSU-FM and WPSU-TV at Penn State.

As an outdoor enthusiast, I'm excited to be back in beautiful Utah. Whether biking, hiking, or scouting, there's a good chance you'll meet me on the trail!

