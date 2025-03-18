Kerry Sheridan
An elephant ranch in Florida is offering yoga classes for veterans to help them with trauma. From the other side of a fence, retired elephants eat and mosey around.
Hurricane Debby made landfall Monday morning causing major power outages and flooding throughout the Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
After a dry spell, heavy rains in Florida this week have finally brought out the frogs. We'll hear from them.
A small butterfly that is native to Florida is making a remarkable comeback after being thought to be gone from the region.
Some butterflies are disappearing — falling to factors like pesticide use and loss of habitat. A native butterfly is making a surprising comeback in Florida, where it was thought to be wiped out.
A chorus of professional singers and people with dementia perform Western-themed songs as a part of a support group for people dealing with memory loss.
Florida schools can use the curriculum from a conservative radio host and finance adviser to satisfy a financial literacy requirement. Critics say it lacks academic rigor and includes Bible verses.
Scholars and teachers are fighting back at Florida standards that limit the teaching of Black history. They're holding a conference in Jacksonville next month.
Florida teachers are now able to use videos in class produced by the conservative online media company PragerU. Its founder admits indoctrination is its goal.