Marshall Topham

I received my Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Utah University with a major in Zoology and minors in Botany and Chemistry. I was recruited by the University of Hawaii in Honolulu, where I earned my Master of Entomology. Later I earned a second master’s degree in education administration from Utah State University.

My love for the desert and teaching brought me back to Southern Utah, where I completed my career with the Washington County School District. I served as teacher, head wrestling and volleyball coach, principal and associate superintendent over secondary schools.

Retired now, I am currently an adjunct professor teaching Environmental Science at Utah Tech University. I served as the lead biologist on the Technical Advisory Committee in the creation and implementation of the Washington County Habitat Conservation Plan and the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve. I have served on that committee for nearly 20 years. A few years ago, I resigned from attending meetings to hike the trails of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve as a Trail Steward.