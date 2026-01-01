Sequoia Carrillo (archive)

© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Sequoia Carrillo

Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.

Prior to covering education at NPR, she started as an intern on the How I Built This team.

Sequoia holds a bachelor's degree in history and media studies from the University of Virginia. She is currently working towards her master's in journalism from Georgetown University.