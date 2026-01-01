Sequoia Carrillo (archive)
Sequoia Carrillo is an assistant editor for NPR's Education Team. Along with writing, producing, and reporting for the team, she manages the Student Podcast Challenge.
Prior to covering education at NPR, she started as an intern on the How I Built This team.
Sequoia holds a bachelor's degree in history and media studies from the University of Virginia. She is currently working towards her master's in journalism from Georgetown University.
When three students in the Yukon Delta region of Alaska were sent home from school last year something unexpected happened — they reconnected with their family tradition of subsistence hunting.