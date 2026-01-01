Shireen Ghorbani

I am the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah.

I am a passionate advocate for health care access. Prior to joining PPAU, I served as director of community health for Intermountain Health where I collaboratively led a community and cross health system equity initiative to reduce Utah’s uninsured population.

Public service is a critical throughline for me. I served on the Salt Lake County Council as Covid-19 hit our state. I was a tireless advocate for an equity driven response. Prior to that, I ran for the United States House of Representatives in Utah’s 2nd congressional district.

I served in the United States Peace Corps in the Republic of Moldova from 2003 to 2005. In that capacity, I led volunteer trainings and served as the chair of the gender and development committee, providing guidance for education and community outreach on HIV/AIDS prevention, breast cancer awareness and screenings, and anti-trafficking efforts. I have served on numerous boards including: YWCA Utah, Utah AIDS Foundation/UAF Legacy Health, the Utah Abortion Fund, the Salt Lake Valley Coalition to End Homelessness, the Rape Recovery Center and served as a member of Voices for Utah Children’s 100% Kids Covered Campaign.

As the daughter of a teacher, education has always been a deep value for me. I hold two master’s degrees in organizational communication and policy and in 2022 was invited to participate in Harvard Business School’s Young American Leaders Program.

As a community leader, I believe in the power of an informed public. I am honored to co-host of Utah Public Radio’s "Both Sides of the Aisle," a program that was awarded 1st place by the Utah Society of Professional Journalist in 2019. I am also an occasional contributor to "City Cast Salt Lake" and was again recognized by the Utah Society for Professional Journalism with an award for 1St place in best spot news in 2023.

I am also an occasional DJ and a Zumba enthusiast.