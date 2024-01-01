Tien Le
At least 1 million people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19. NPR's Songs of Remembrance project shares some of their stories and the music they loved.
An NPR analysis of security footage and photos following the attack on Europe's largest nuclear power plant shows that many of the plant's critical safety systems were in the field of Russian fire.
The New Year's Eve fire that caused a "total loss" of the Planned Parenthood building in Knoxville, Tenn., has been ruled an arson, investigators say.
The study of more than 40,000 pregnancies found that vaccination status had practically no impact on whether a child was born prematurely or smaller or less developed than expected.
The VISION EQXX prototype can go about 620 miles on a single charge, Mercedes says.
Jackknifed tractor-trailers blocked traffic in both directions along the vital corridor south of the nation's capital. Some people waited 16 hours or more for rescue.
2021 was filled with tremendous loss, from staggering COVID deaths to those of leading writers such as Joan Didion and bell hooks to a longtime abortion activist and politicians who shaped our world.
The magazine says it gives the title to the person who had the greatest influence for the past year. Musk, the richest person on Earth, is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla.
The 3-year-old colt, whose Derby win is under dispute, died suddenly from what appears to have been a cardiac event, said an on-site veterinary team at Southern California's Santa Anita racetrack.
The Thanksgiving Text will follow the true story of an unlikely friendship between a grandmother and an unintended text message recipient that began in 2016.