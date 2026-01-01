Hi, my name is Tim Wright and I am one of the grad student forecasters from the Utah Climate Center. I returned to grad school here at USU to finish my PhD, but I have been in the weather forecasting game for some years since my undergrad - also at USU.

I have done forecasts for big-name productions in Hollywood movie studios, the Super Bowl, and the Oscars. However, my favorite is forecasting Utah weather. I like to study the extreme cold we get in places like Peter Sinks.

I may roll out of bed early in the morning and head up to take the temperature if I know it is going to be colder than -40. In warmer times, I get out during a summer storm to see the action!

I have also done a lot of forensic meteorology work, that is, as an expert witness, which my wife describes as "CSI weather." This is when I piece together the weather conditions that had an effect on events subject to litigation.

Enough about the weather — I also love to travel around Utah, the US, and internationally with my family but also enjoy sunny days at home in Logan with our cats and chickens.