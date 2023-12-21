© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
People like YOU are what make local journalism on Utah Public Radio possible. Give now to ensure more stories, more facts, and more good in 2024! DONATE NOW
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Congress, the Biden impeachment inquiry and Utah election news

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published December 21, 2023 at 10:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Pope Francis allowing for LGBTQ+ couple blessings of same-sex couples, the functioning of Washington D.C. as the year ends and the Congressional impeachment proceedings brought against President Biden. They also discuss the $148 million defamation lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani, Rep. John Curtis polling ahead in his potential bid for Senate, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson's reelection announcement, Derek Brown launching a campaign to replace Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes and the future of highspeed railway from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle CongressimpeachmentJenny WilsonJohn CurtisUPRrailway
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content