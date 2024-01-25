© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Both Sides of the Aisle cover art is blue and red, with white splitting it down the middle.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Israel-Palestine, the New Hampshire primary and the Utah Legislature

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published January 25, 2024 at 10:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss a potential temporary ceasefire deal in Israel-Palestine, Congressional politics, former President Trump's immunity claims and the presidential primary results in New Hampshire. The hosts also discuss former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson endorsing Trump, Sen. Mike Lee's PRESS Act, reports on the Great Salt Lake and controversial legislation advancing in the Utah Legislature.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Israel and PalestineNew HampshirePresident Donald TrumpGreat Salt LakeUPR2024 Legislative Session
Natalie Gochnour
See stories by Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
Related Content