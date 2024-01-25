Israel-Palestine, the New Hampshire primary and the Utah Legislature

Both Sides of the Aisle – Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss a potential temporary ceasefire deal in Israel-Palestine, Congressional politics, former President Trump's immunity claims and the presidential primary results in New Hampshire. The hosts also discuss former Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson endorsing Trump, Sen. Mike Lee's PRESS Act, reports on the Great Salt Lake and controversial legislation advancing in the Utah Legislature.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.