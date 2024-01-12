Utah's 2024 Legislative Session is underway. You can find all our legislative coverage this year here, from the state's budget to diversity in educational institutions and more.
Got feedback on our legislative coverage? Email upr@usu.edu. We're listening.
Along with agritourism comes liabilities and safety issues on farms and ranches, such as wild animals, heavy equipment, allergens and uneven ground.
In other news, warm weather has cancelled the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge. And, one of the snow leopards at Utah's Hogle Zoo has passed away.
The bill would require trans people to use the bathroom that matches their assigned sex at birth rather than their gender identity.
In other news, David Yocom, a former Salt Lake County District Attorney known for his successful prosecutions in several high-profile Utah cases, has died at 85.
As the 2024 session of the Utah Legislature enters its second week there are many organizations advocating for their causes. We’ll talk to several of these groups today.
In other news, a middle school in Cedar City is holding remote classes for two days to do carbon monoxide detector testing after small amounts were found last week.
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox gave his 2024 State of the State address Thursday to kick off this year’s legislative session. Utah Democrats also gave their remarks on the speech.
The hosts of Both Sides of the Aisle discuss the Republican presidential field, COVID-19 deaths and the controversy around DEI on Utah colleges.
In other news: Man saves semi-truck driver in blizzard, UWLP releases research summaries
Join us in watching Gov. Spencer Cox deliver his 2024 State of the State address.