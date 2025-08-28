© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

The national fight over redistricting and the Utah judiciary

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published August 28, 2025 at 11:36 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the Supreme Court's approval of funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health, the growing federal use of the National Guard, redistricting in Texas and California, Gov. Gavin Newsom's internet behavior, and a Utah judge's order for new congressional maps. They also discuss the role of women and the judiciary in Utah politics, potential changes to who chooses the Utah Supreme Court chief justice, the prospect of a September special session, mail-in voting in Utah, and Taylor Swift's engagement.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

