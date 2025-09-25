Censorship, food insecurity, and vaccination eligibility

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor. They discuss federal censorship, the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, the cancellation of the federal food insecurity report, and the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates. They also discuss the ability to access COVID-19 vaccinations, the Utah Legislature's new potential congressional maps, the path Gov. Spencer Cox is taking on the national stage, and what the current moment calls for from elected leaders.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.