© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
With just two days left in our Fall Fund Drive, we need your help now to reach our vital goal! These funds will enable UPR to operate in a future without federal funding. Make a difference today by DONATING NOW!
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Censorship, food insecurity, and vaccination eligibility

By Shireen Ghorbani,
John Dougall
Published September 25, 2025 at 8:45 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member, is joined on The Right by John Dougall, former Utah State Auditor. They discuss federal censorship, the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel, the cancellation of the federal food insecurity report, and the Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rates. They also discuss the ability to access COVID-19 vaccinations, the Utah Legislature's new potential congressional maps, the path Gov. Spencer Cox is taking on the national stage, and what the current moment calls for from elected leaders.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle Free SpeechFood InsecurityVaccinationsUtah RedistrictingUPR
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Related Content