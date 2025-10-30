© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Canadian trade talks, federal food benefits, and defining fairness

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:02 AM MDT
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the collapse of trade talks with Canada over an advertisement featuring former President Reagan, the ongoing federal government shutdown, its impact on food assistance programs, private funding for government projects, the remodel of the White House, and mass layoffs at Amazon. They also discuss the potential outcomes Judge Gibson may choose in the congressional redistricting case, the subjective and objective aspects of electoral maps, and Utah Rep. Daniel Thatcher's resignation.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

