Both Sides of the Aisle

New congressional districts and the Utah Legislature's appeal prospect

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published November 13, 2025 at 10:30 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Judge Dianna Gibson's rejection of the map chosen by the Utah Legislature in favor of one offered by plaintiffs in the redistricting case, the potential constitutional crisis this decision may engender, the path forward for appealing this ruling, and what the Utah Supreme Court may hold if and when the case reaches the state's highest court. They also discuss potential Democratic candidates interested in running in the newly drawn districts, how the redistricting will impact Utah's current congressional delegation, how the Trump administration is giving tax windfalls to major corporations, SCOTUS rejecting a case challenging same sex marriage, and how Utah can more effectively provide welfare to those in need.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle Utah RedistrictingUtah LegislatureUtah Supreme CourtDemocrats and RepublicansSNAPUPR
