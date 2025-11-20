© 2025 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Shutdown post-mortem, Epstein's emails, and the future population of Utah

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published November 20, 2025 at 10:19 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the continued U.S. bombing of vessels off the coast of South America, relentless rain worsening conditions in the Gaza Strip, the end of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, the ongoing political fight over healthcare costs, missing federal employment data, and the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails to the public. They also discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene's rhetorical pivot, Utah's 2026 congressional candidates, controversy over cloud seeding, Utah population projections and changes, and Salt Lake D.A. Sim Gill's decision not to charge Tim Ballard after a sexual assault probe.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle Trump AdministrationGaza StripEmploymentDemocrats and RepublicansUtah PopulationUPR
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
