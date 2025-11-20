Shutdown post-mortem, Epstein's emails, and the future population of Utah

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the continued U.S. bombing of vessels off the coast of South America, relentless rain worsening conditions in the Gaza Strip, the end of the longest federal government shutdown in U.S. history, the ongoing political fight over healthcare costs, missing federal employment data, and the release of Jeffrey Epstein's emails to the public. They also discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene's rhetorical pivot, Utah's 2026 congressional candidates, controversy over cloud seeding, Utah population projections and changes, and Salt Lake D.A. Sim Gill's decision not to charge Tim Ballard after a sexual assault probe.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.