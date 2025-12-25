© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah's top challenges and opportunities

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published December 25, 2025 at 11:15 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss Utah's greatest challenges and opportunities as we move into a new year. Challenges include steep declines in housing affordability, low third-grade reading proficiency, youth mental health, the Great Salt Lake, high medical costs, and rising energy demand. Opportunities include projected population growth in Utah and Wasatch Counties, the 2034 Olympic Games, increased freight and manufacturing capacity, and higher education.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Housing Shortage Mental Health Great Salt Lake Energy Population Growth
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
