Utah Governor Gary Herbert

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. They discuss the governor's political career, what motivated his pivot into politics, his focus on the economy, and the lessons he learned during his gubernatorial tenure. They also discuss the current state of the Republican Party, how and why Utah conservatism is unique, and the vision for the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy at Utah Valley University.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.