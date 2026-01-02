© 2026 Utah Public Radio
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah Governor Gary Herbert

By Natalie Gochnour,
Shireen GhorbaniGary Herbert
Published January 2, 2026 at 9:00 AM MST
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with former Utah Gov. Gary Herbert. They discuss the governor's political career, what motivated his pivot into politics, his focus on the economy, and the lessons he learned during his gubernatorial tenure. They also discuss the current state of the Republican Party, how and why Utah conservatism is unique, and the vision for the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy at Utah Valley University.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

