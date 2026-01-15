Trump's foreign policy and the fatal Minnesota ICE shooting

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. The hosts discuss the protests in Iran, President Trump's foreign policy, and Trump's attempts to coax a deal with Cuba by withholding Venezuelan oil. They also discuss Republican senators voting to halt further military action in Venezuela, the fatal shooting of Renee Good by ICE agents, the Clintons' defiance of a congressional subpoena related to the Epstein files, the economic pain felt by Utah families, and the Utah Legislature's attempts to throw out the state's new congressional districts.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.