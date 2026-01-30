© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Erosion of global institutions, DHS, and the State of the State

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published January 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss President Trump's plans for the newly created Board of Peace, a deal between the U.S. and Greenland, trilateral peace talks between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO, and the fallout from the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border agents in Minneapolis. They also discuss local reactions to the killing of Pretti, Trump's support of the effort to repeal Prop 4, Gov. Cox's State of the State address, Lt. Gov. Henderson's review of the citizenship of Utah voters, updates on a potential ICE facility in Salt Lake City, Utah legislation to both expand and limit open carry laws, and the failure of a proposed ban on ICE agents wearing masks.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle International AffairsFatal ShootingICE2026 Legislative SessionUtah Gun Control
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
