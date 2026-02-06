Steve Waldrip, Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour and Shireen Ghorbani sit down with Steve Waldrip, Gov. Cox's Senior Advisor for Housing Strategy and Innovation. They discuss Waldrip's background and path to his current position, housing policy, homeownership, intergenerational wealth creation, the importance of connection to where you live, and the economics of housing development. They also discuss Gov. Spencer Cox, the role of government in housing, wealth inequality, the wealth opportunity gap, population growth, how to unlock more housing, and how individuals can help change the housing landscape.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.