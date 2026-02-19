© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Utah's 2027 budget recommendations with Sophia DiCaro

By Shireen Ghorbani,
Sophia DiCaro
Published February 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM MST
Both Sides of the Aisle—Shireen Ghorbani sits down with Sophia DiCaro, executive director of the governor's office of planning and budget. They discuss the different branches of government and their role in creating the state budget, DiCaro's office and time in her position, how the state deals with volatile federal policies, the office's relationship with the Utah Legislature, and how the government spending can be most effective. They also discuss budget priorities, efficiencies, the likelihood of recession, and how the state can prepare for the future.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

