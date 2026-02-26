Iran, Board of Peace, tariff ruling, and Prop 4 repeal efforts

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the killing of a cartel leader in Mexico, the signs of a potential war between the U.S. and Iran, Ambassador Mike Huckabee's comments on Israel, President Donald Trump's newly created Board of Peace, the future of Gaza, and the EPA's rollback of regulations on mercury. They also discuss the Supreme Court's decision on Trump's use of tariffs under IEEPA, the final signature gathering totals in the push to repeal Prop 4, judicial decisions on Utah's congressional maps, the state budget, tax cuts, and a bill to eliminate hidden rental fees.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.