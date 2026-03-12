War with Iran and the end of Utah's 2026 legislative session

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani is joined on The Right by John Dougall. They discuss the U.S. war with Iran, the new supreme leader of Iran, the U.S. death toll, the bombing of an Iranian school, and the ouster of Kristi Noem from leadership of the Department of Homeland Security. They also discuss Utah Rep. Burgess Owens's decision not to run for Congress, the political bent of Utah's new congressional districts, primary elections in Texas, and takeaways from the end of the 2026 Utah legislative session.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.