© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

War with Iran and the end of Utah's 2026 legislative session

By John Dougall,
Shireen Ghorbani
Published March 12, 2026 at 12:12 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—From The Left, Shireen Ghorbani is joined on The Right by John Dougall. They discuss the U.S. war with Iran, the new supreme leader of Iran, the U.S. death toll, the bombing of an Iranian school, and the ouster of Kristi Noem from leadership of the Department of Homeland Security. They also discuss Utah Rep. Burgess Owens's decision not to run for Congress, the political bent of Utah's new congressional districts, primary elections in Texas, and takeaways from the end of the 2026 Utah legislative session.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Tags
Both Sides of the Aisle IranMiddle EastCongressBurgess Owens2026 Legislative SessionUPR
John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani