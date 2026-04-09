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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

Iran ceasefire, 25th Amendment, and the next US attorney general

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published April 9, 2026 at 11:35 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the ceasefire deal negotiated between the U.S. and Iran, the deal's likelihood of success, the war's economic impact, President Trump's threats on civilian infrastructure, how and why the war began, and the growing calls for the 25th Amendment to be used to remove President Trump from office. They also discuss how the war may progress, the potential for diplomatic efforts, whether Sen. Mike Lee will be picked as U.S. attorney general, how he would be replaced in the Senate, the misuse of Medicaid funds in rural Utah, issues with the roll-out of Utah's new constitutional court, and messages of peace and love from last week's LDS General Conference.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle IranWar CrimesEconomyMike LeeUtah MedicaidUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
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