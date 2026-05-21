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Both Sides of the Aisle

Trump's China trip, a new Federal Reserve chair, and data center pushback

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published May 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the lack of results from President Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, national debt, Trump's sway over Republican primaries, the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new head of the Federal Reserve, Brian Steed stepping down from the Great Salt Lake Commission, University of Utah president Taylor Randall's travel expenses, and political donations from groups connected with MIDA. They also discuss their reflections from the Wilkes Climate Summit, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz's concerns about the proposed Box Elder County data center, Rep. Mike Kennedy's plan to block Congress's pay during shutdowns, congressional candidate Nate Blouin's interview with Hasan Piker, and the development of antimony industries in southern Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle ChinaUniversity of UtahGreat Salt Lake CommissionerData CentersMike KennedyUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
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