Trump's China trip, a new Federal Reserve chair, and data center pushback

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani. They discuss the lack of results from President Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, national debt, Trump's sway over Republican primaries, the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the new head of the Federal Reserve, Brian Steed stepping down from the Great Salt Lake Commission, University of Utah president Taylor Randall's travel expenses, and political donations from groups connected with MIDA. They also discuss their reflections from the Wilkes Climate Summit, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz's concerns about the proposed Box Elder County data center, Rep. Mike Kennedy's plan to block Congress's pay during shutdowns, congressional candidate Nate Blouin's interview with Hasan Piker, and the development of antimony industries i n southern Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.