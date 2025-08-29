Utah's evening forecast for Friday, August 29

Good evening, Utah. This is your Friday evening forecaster, Catherine Smith, back from my slightly longer than 10 week hiatus and excited to be rejoining the Utah Climate Center.

Hopefully we're all in the swing of the back to school season, but it seems Mother Nature is a bit confused about the actual season.

Some rare patterns emerged the past few days, bringing an impressive display of thunderstorms, several total inches of rain and even flooding in parts of northern Utah.

Now, though, most of the moisture has given way to slightly cloudy and hazy skies in northern Utah, with more rain possible this evening and overnight in southern and central Utah.

For our lows tonight, things will be pleasant with Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake in the low 60s.

Following the I-15 corridor further south, we see mostly upper 50s, down to St. George, where temperatures will stay near the high 60s to low 70s.

Kicking off our Labor Day weekend highs, tomorrow will also remain rather mild and below climatological norms for this time of year, most of the

I-15 corridor will stay in the mid 80s, with Moab reaching the high 80s, and St. George expected to be in the upper 90s.

Clouds across the state are also going to clear by Saturday morning for our extended range forecast, temperatures will likely slowly begin to climb over the weekend and into Labor Day.

A high pressure system is building, bringing much calmer conditions than what was seen this past week with the remaining moisture in the air.

Some isolated showers may still be possible, but they are unlikely to have significant impacts.

Now for my all time favorite tradition, a dad joke for the day.

Why was the broom late for school? Make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.

This has been Catherine Smith, wishing you a wonderful Labor Day weekend with the Utah Climate Center.