Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, Jan. 9

We have seen some awesome snow pack action this past week, giving our mountains a much needed boost, especially in northern Utah.

Eight day totals after yesterday's storm system gave most ski resorts an additional two to five feet of new snow, which is a very welcome late Christmas gift.

For this next week, it seems likely the faucet is slowing down again, with a high pressure system now moving over our neck of the woods. That system looks to persist over the weekend and well into our next work week, giving us some room for daytime temperatures to slowly climb.

Unfortunately, we are also seeing conditions favorable for development of valley inversions in northern Utah, as dense, cool air remains trapped within the valleys. This can bring significant haze and reduce air quality over time, so keep an eye on those AQI values.

Presently, the next chance of mixing it up again appears to be next Thursday, but model uncertainty is still quite high.

For tonight, clear skies are going to allow temperatures to fall across most of Utah. This leaves Logan in the teens and possibly single digits in isolated locations, low 20s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo, teens across a majority of central Utah and upper 20s in St George.

Tomorrow's temperatures will jump slightly higher compared to what we felt today, with low 30s in Logan, upper 30s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo, upper 30s to low 40s across central Utah, and mid 50s in St. George.

Finally, I kept my promise. Here is the first dad joke of the new year: Why did the calendar go to therapy?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.