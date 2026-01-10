Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, Jan 10

We have seen some awesome snow pack action these past few days, giving our mountains a much needed boost, especially in northern Utah.

Eight day totals after Thursday's storm system gave most ski resorts an additional two to five feet of new snow, which is a very welcome late Christmas gift.

For this next week, it seems likely the faucet is slowing down again with a high pressure system now sitting over our neck of the woods. Unfortunately, we are also seeing conditions favorable for development of valley inversions in northern Utah, as dense, cool air remains trapped within the valleys. This can bring significant haze and reduce air quality over time, so keep an eye on those AQI values.

Presently, the next chance at mixing it up again appears to be next Thursday, but model uncertainty is still quite high.

Clear skies will continue to allow overnight temperatures to dip, but highs remain tolerable with proper attire.

Today's temperatures will jump slightly higher compared to what we felt yesterday, with low 30s in Logan, upper 30s in Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo, upper 30s to low 40s across central Utah, and mid 50s in St. George.

Finally, I kept my promise. Here is the first dad joke of the new year: Why did the calendar go to therapy? Because it knew its days were numbered.