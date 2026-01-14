Utah's morning weather forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 14

We are in for an extended stretch of dry and stable weather, with strong inversions here in northern and central Utah going from now and well into next week.

For today, mostly sunny, except for that widespread haze and areas of valley fog in northern and central Utah. Highs will range from 38 to 48 in the valley bottoms, but could reach into the 50s above the inversion in the mountains. Further south, clear air with highs 48 to 60 in southern Utah, with the warmest temperatures in the lower elevations along the Arizona border.

For tonight, haze and areas of fog for the valleys and basins of northern and central Utah. The best chances for fog are in the Cache Valley and the Bear River Valley, as well as around the shores of the Great Salt Lake.

Lows tonight will be generally from 18 to 28. Further south, mostly clear, with lows ranging from 24 to 34.

Thursday and Friday, not much change, with areas of valley fog and widespread haze continuing, along with worsening air quality in the valleys of the North.

The mountains will remain mild with only slight cooling Friday night and Saturday, as high pressure weakens a little. However, it will strengthen again over the weekend and into early next week, which will keep a lid on the inversions and the increasing air pollution.

Relief may finally come late next week, as indications are that a Pacific storm system may enter Utah from the northwest and scour out the inversions and bring a chance for rain and snow. Until then, take steps to reduce emissions and avoid any wood burning.