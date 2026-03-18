Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, March 18

Well, the talk of the town, and most of the country, hasn’t changed, with this record breaking heat dome setting up over the western half of the country bringing summerlike temperatures to much of the region. That’s thanks to a large high pressure ridge getting stuck overtop of us, ushering warm air into the western united states.

For tonight, perfectly clear skies across the state, with overnight lows in the mid 50s in the far north, and upper 50s to low 60s just about everywhere else — which isn’t too far off from the average highs for this time of year. Calm winds across the state.

From tomorrow towards the weekend, we’ll just keep getting hotter. Upper 70s to low 80s for the Wasatch Front tomorrow, and mid 90s down in St. George. That’s close to 30 degrees above normal for this time of year, so while it’s a good opportunity to get out and get some fresh air, make sure to stay hydrated and get some shade too. These sudden onsets of heat can take some getting used to if you’re planning on being outside.

Friday looks quite similar, maybe a few degrees warmer. Small chance of hitting triple digits down in Washington county, but it’s looking like we’re backing off on that possibility. Even still, it’s far too hot for this time of year.

By Saturday, a weak, dry cold front should move through, and while we aren’t expecting any precipitation, it should usher in some cloud cover and knock temperatures down heading into next week.