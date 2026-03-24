Utah's evening weather forecast for Tuesday, March 24

More unusual warmth is on the way this week, we may finally see a pattern change to cooler and unsettled conditions next week.

For tonight, mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53 across northern and central Utah and 50 to 58 in the South. Tomorrow, sunny, then partly cloudy. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the northern half of the state in the late afternoon to evening hours.

Highs will be warm, with some records possible once again. Highs 76 to 82 across the valleys of northern and central Utah, and 83 to 92 in the South.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55 for most areas, and 50s across the South.

Thursday, mostly sunny with some northwesterly breezes as a cool, dry front crosses into northern than central Utah in the morning hours. It will be cooler in these areas by five to 15 degrees as compared to Wednesday's highs. In the South no relief from the warmth, however.

Thursday night, mostly clear. That front will reach southern Utah and may cause strong northerly gap winds in far southwestern Utah, above the St. George area.

On Friday, mostly sunny, and continued mild up north and warm in the South.

Over the weekend and into early next week, we start warming back up to near record warmth.

However, by Tuesday, the first in possibly a series of Pacific storm systems arrives in Utah with a chance for valley rain and high mountain snow.

We may see a second and colder system later next week, with snow levels lowering to near the valley floors.