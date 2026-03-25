Utah's morning weather forecast for Wednesday, March 25

One more day of wreck and warmth today and a bit of a cool down, at least from northern and central Utah, but then we warm back up before a possible change to more unsettled weather next week.

For today, partly cloudy. There's a slight chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon or evening over northern Utah. Any showers will be brief, but may have gusty winds.

Highs today near or beating record warmth once again, 76 to 82 across northern and central Utah, and 83 to 92 down south in the lower elevations.

Tonight, partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 55 across northern and central Utah, and 50 to 58 in the South.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and cooler, with gusty northwesterly winds due to a dry, cold front that will cross northern and central Utah during the morning hours. Highs tomorrow, 62 to 70 in the North, 70 to 77 in central Utah, and 78 all the way up to 90 in the South and southeast.

Thursday night, mostly clear. We could see strong northerly gap winds in far southwestern Utah as that front pushes through the area.

On Friday, mostly sunny statewide, and continued mild across the north and warm in the South.

Afterwards, another warming trend over the weekend and into early next week that may bring back record warmth.

Tuesday, a spring storm system looks to move into Utah with a change to cooler and unsettled conditions, with valley rain and high mountain snow.

It's possible another colder storm system may follow late next week, with lower snow levels and much colder temperatures.

Keep in mind that many trees and plants have already started to bloom, so we may be looking at freeze damage to sensitive vegetation late next week.