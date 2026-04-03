Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, April 3

We're seeing the last of that trough moving eastward after bringing us some unexpected, but still welcomed, early spring snow.

Despite the lack of accumulation on valley floors, this storm was considered our fifth biggest of the season. Unfortunately, it was not nearly enough to recover most of our lost snowpack, but it will aid in reducing the oncoming fire season and give us a bit more runoff to work with.

Freeze warnings are still in effect for parts of Utah tonight, so keep an eye on those early season plants and crops.

Speaking of freezing, tonight's low temperatures will be in the low 30s in Logan, mid 30s along the Wasatch Front, and mid 40s down in St. George.

Highs for tomorrow will peak in the mid 50s in Logan, upper 50s to low 60s along the Wasatch Front, and mid to upper 70s in St. George.

For this Easter weekend, it seems clear skies and sunshine will be there to greet us with a nice ridge of high pressure, bringing stability and warmer temperatures once more.

This same pattern is likely to continue into most of our next work week as well, with very little change or chances of change to talk about.

One thing I always look forward to is those longer, brighter evening hours, and April is here to bring them. Most of Utah can expect an additional 60 to 70 minutes of sunshine as this month goes on, bringing us right into the spring equinox with summer on the horizon.

Finally, here's a quick dad joke for the day: why is April so popular for using a trampoline?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.