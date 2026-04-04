Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, April 4

We're seeing the last of that trough moving eastward after bringing us some unexpected but still welcomed early spring snow.

Despite the lack of accumulation on valley floors, this storm was considered our fifth biggest of the season. Unfortunately, it was not nearly enough to recover most of our lost snowpack, but it will aid in reducing the oncoming fire season and give us a bit more run off to work with.

Freeze warnings are still in effect for parts of northern and even southern Utah through this morning, so be sure to check on those early season plants and crops.

For this Easter weekend, it seems clear skies and sunshine will be there to greet us. We have a nice ridge of high pressure, bringing stability and warmer temperatures once more, though not quite on the order we saw before.

This same pattern is likely to continue into most of our next work week, with very little change or chances of change to talk about.

For today, high temperatures will peak in the mid 50s in Logan, upper 50s to low 60s along the Wasatch Front, mid 60s along the I 15 corridor, and mid to upper 70s in St. George.

One thing I always look forward to is those longer, brighter evening hours, and April is here to bring them. Most of Utah can expect an additional 60 to 70 minutes of sunshine as this month goes on, bringing us right into the spring equinox with summer officially on the horizon.

Finally, here's a quick dad joke for the day: why is April so popular for using a trampoline?

Because it's officially springtime!