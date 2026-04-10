Utah's morning weather forecast for Friday, April 10

I hope you all have been enjoying the warm temperatures and sunshine as much as I have, because we will be transitioning back to cooler, more unsettled weather next week. This is, of course, good news for drawing out our spring runoff season a little longer, because we were melting faster than we've seen in the past few decades.

Thankfully, last week's system cooled us down, slowing our crazy descent. Though, as a state, we are still half of our next lowest record snowpack at this point of the year, wild times we live in.

I'm extremely happy to see a more progressive, unsettled pattern in the forecast. We'll start the weekend off still locked in that pleasant, warm pattern with increasing cloud cover throughout the day Friday, as our next system begins to meander into the interior west.

Saturday morning sees the first wave hit the warmer of the two periods of showers this weekend. Winds will be increasing throughout the day.

The more substantial wave comes as colder air moves into the region early Sunday morning, bringing more widespread precipitation, and lowering those snow levels. Best chances for precipitation appear later on Sunday, with models trending to have the most and impacts the further south you go.

I'm expecting the snow levels to remain above valley floors, while the mountains see several inches of snow, especially down south.

Beyond these two systems, a series of storms look to keep things nice and cool next week. I'm glad the atmosphere finally remembered that it's April and not early June.

Temperatures for the Wasatch range will sit in the low to mid 70s before dropping 10 degrees Saturday and then again Sunday, and then similar story for the southern low elevations, 80s to 70s and 60s.