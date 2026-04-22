Utah's evening weather forecast for Wednesday, April 22

Good evening, Utah. This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

After some active weather to start the day, we've got more scattered showers to close out the workweek with even more on the way in the extended future. That's good news from a water perspective — one of the things we were watching was how early our soil moisture peaked — but these April showers are helping to slow the rapid decline we often see as the snowpack melts. So we'll take whatever we can get both for water resources, and to help limit fires.

But, for tonight, some scattered overnight sprinkles across northern and southern Utah, with some elevated evening winds. Overnight lows in the upper 20s for Logan, mid-40s in Salt Lake, and right around 50 for St. George.

By tomorrow, some lingering sprinkles up north through the morning, before we're mostly on the other side of this disturbance. Daytime temperatures in the low to mid-50s for most of northern Utah, upper 50s for the southern Wasatch, and mid-70s for Washington County.

Friday is shaping up quite nicely, with lots of sunshine, winds calming down, and temperatures a few degrees warmer than today and tomorrow.

The weekend should start out fairly similar, though, with another, wetter system moving in late Saturday evening. That'll bring a wet Sunday across the state, with another shot at some mountain snowfall and widespread precipitation