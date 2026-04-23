Utah's morning weather forecast for Thursday, April 23

Good morning, Utah. This is Bradley Vernon with the Utah Climate Center.

It's been a wet few days up here in northern Utah, but we're mostly on the other side of this cutoff system as the upper level flow pulls it to the northeast. A few more scattered sprinkles through the morning, before clearing up and gearing up for more come this Sunday.

For today, daytime temperatures in the low 50s up in Logan, and mid-50s around Salt Lake City and the surrounding valleys. Upper 50s for the southern Wasatch, and mid-70s down in St. George. Some elevated evening winds across the state.

By tomorrow, we'll be in a transition period between two systems, bringing clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures across the board. Expect to warm up a couple degrees just about everywhere.

Come Saturday, we'll start the day much like tomorrow, with temperatures continuing to tick up a few degrees. By Saturday evening though, expect valley rain and mountain snow to move into southern Utah, spreading its way northwards as we get into Sunday.

Sunday should be the wettest of the bunch, with a fairly unique setup across the U.S. That unique setup will keep active weather in the extended future, with the climate prediction center agreeing on above average precipitation over the next couple weeks. It seems April showers has truly lived up to its name this time around.