Utah's morning weather forecast for Saturday, May 9

Given our history with unusual weather patterns this year, some of you might be happy to know this weekend is looking pretty close to “normal.” We’re sitting beneath a ridge of high pressure, but temperatures are sticking near seasonal averages bringing us those classic spring 60s and 70s. That makes this weekend the perfect time to celebrate both mother nature and Mother’s Day!

For today’s high temperatures, Logan will be in the low 70s, Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo in the mid-70s, the I-15 corridor in the upper 70s, and St. George in the mid-90s.

Looking forward to next week, that ridge we are under now only seems to expand, giving us a very large and very stable high-pressure system, which could span most of the West and even Central U.S. It seems this system wants to stick around for a few days, giving our neck of the woods a high chance of reaching record-breaking upper 80s and even 90s through its duration. These temperatures will likely begin to be felt next Monday and span into next Wednesday, and will also likely be accompanied by high UV values. Fortunately for us, another cut-off system may break down that pattern next Thursday, giving us a break from those temperatures for a time.

Finally, here’s a quick dad (or mom) joke for the day. What did the panda give to his mother on Mother’s Day? A great big bear hug! As always, have a wonderful (and restful) weekend.

