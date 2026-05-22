Utah's evening weather forecast for Friday, May 22

We're seeing the remnants of that trough move its way across northern Utah, though it's packing very little punch for its final stand.

With clear skies across most of the state, a ridge of high pressure is moving in to take its place, allowing temperatures to rise steadily and bring us back closer to slightly above seasonal normals.

This ridge will continue to park itself overhead through this weekend and into the start of next week. As it slowly meanders eastward, the trough will likely pinch off from the main jet stream and make its way toward the Intermountain West by next Wednesday.

The system presently looks to have some vorticity steam behind it, despite its severance from the jet stream, giving most of Utah another chance for some precipitation. However, the exact time of impact remains uncertain, with models presently showing it falls anywhere between next Wednesday and Friday.

Following that, this system looks to rejoin the main jet stream, leaving us under another ridge and gradual warming temperatures once more.

For tonight, temperatures should stay well above freezing, with mid 40s in Cache Valley; upper 50s in Ogden; low 50s in Salt Lake and Provo; low to mid 50s along I-15 corridor; and mid 60s in St George.

For tomorrow's high temperatures, Cache Valley will reach the mid to upper 70s; Ogden, Salt Lake, and Provo the low 80s; most of the I-15 corridor the upper 70s; and St. George in the low 90s.

Finally, here's a quick dad joke for the day: Why did the golfer need a new pair of pants?

As always, make sure to tune in for tomorrow morning's forecast to find out the answer.