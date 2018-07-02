© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
undisciplined_logo_0.png
UnDisciplined
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Hosted by Matthew LaPlante
,
Nalini Nadkarni

Each week, UnDisciplined takes a fun, fascinating and accessible dive into the lives of researchers and explorers working across a wide variety of scientific fields.

Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
Load More