UnDisciplined
Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.
Each week, UnDisciplined takes a fun, fascinating and accessible dive into the lives of researchers and explorers working across a wide variety of scientific fields.
Latest Episodes
Materials science researchers have developed a polymer gel that targets aching joints affected by osteoarthritis and delivers medication to them.
A Utahn research team generated predictions about the seismic stability of famous red rock formations with the help of experienced mountain climbers.
A new study – based on the analysis of over 70,000 individual birds – found bigger brained birds have been able to withstand shrinkage due to climate change.
Researchers documented some coastal forests are now inundated by water they can’t use because it contains high levels of salt, a consequence of sea levels rising due to climate change.
UnDisciplined: researchers examined ancient sheep poop and now we don't know who colonized the Faroe IslandsA recent study weaves together evidence from genetics, isotopes, and the pollen record to suggest that other people arrived there... long, long before the Vikings.
An interdisciplinary research team has woven evidence from the literature, their own experiments, and wind tunnels to understand how mosquitoes hunt and find their prey.
A new study documents that older adults have more space allocated to clutter, but that very clutter can also make older people more creative.
Skiing, biking, hiking, ATV riding. Whatever form recreation takes, it has an impact on the environment. So how can studying the spectrum of impacts that recreation can have on an ecosystem lead to better management decisions? A new framework developed by researchers from USC, US Institute of outdoor recreation and tourism is working to answer this question and more.
Utah's title of "greatest snow" is at risk due to climate change. We're focusing on impacts, perceptions and adaptation strategies ski resorts are taking as they cope with climate change.
We love to identify good guys and bad guys–in cartoons, movies, and nature. Nature’s good guys, for example, pollinate our crops. The bad guys are venomous animals that bite, sting, or even kill us with their poisons. But recent scientific discoveries by an Australian scientist revealed that the venom of a species of sea anemones contains 84 types of toxins, some of which might serve as the foundation for medicines that alleviate human pain.