UnDisciplined: How are microorganisms changing the way we understand life?

What is life? However you answer that question, there is a good chance that it’s limited in some way by something that recent research has shown is not actually a limit. What living things can breathe, how they derive energy, how long they can live, and even whether they must die are all being challenged by what we’re learning from microorganisms. In her new book, “Intraterrestrials,” Karen Lloyd tells the story of exploring those limits among the strangest species on our planet.