© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: How are microorganisms changing the way we understand life?

By Matthew LaPlante
Published April 17, 2025 at 11:56 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.

What is life? However you answer that question, there is a good chance that it’s limited in some way by something that recent research has shown is not actually a limit. What living things can breathe, how they derive energy, how long they can live, and even whether they must die are all being challenged by what we’re learning from microorganisms. In her new book, “Intraterrestrials,” Karen Lloyd tells the story of exploring those limits among the strangest species on our planet.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content