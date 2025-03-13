© 2025 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: What goes into making UnDisciplined, and how has the show evolved over time?

Published March 13, 2025 at 8:30 AM MDT
On July 6, 2018, listeners who were tuned into UPR heard UnDisciplined for the first time. Now, nearly seven years later, we’ve shared 300 episodes. Topics have ranged from ornithology to psychology, etymology to paleontology. Multiple producers and interim hosts have learned and grown from their time working on the show, and so has host and executive producer Matthew LaPlante. And each week, episodes have shown that there is no shortage of big ideas. Thank you for listening.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
Raegan Edelman
Raegan Edelman is a graduate of journalism and art history from Utah State University. She is the producer and guest host of UnDisciplined. Raegan is an avid lover of animals, particularly whales and wolves, and her work focuses on environmental science.
