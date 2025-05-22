UnDisciplined: Did a tragedy at a fundamentalist commune drive this Biblical scholar’s desire to put data over dogma?
Dan McClellan loves the Bible. He doesn’t always love what it says. But he works hard not to try to mold it into something that he wants it to be — to meet it, he says, on its own terms. Doing anything else would be a step down a path toward allowing his decisions to be guided by dogma — an experience that his family knows all too well.
This is part two of a two-part discussion with Biblical scholar Dan McClellan.