© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Watch Utah's 4th Congressional debate with Katrina Fallick-Wang and Burgess Owens

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 24, 2024 at 5:35 PM MDT

This debate features candidates for Utah's 4th Congressional District seat in the House of Representatives. It includes Democratic candidate Katrina Fallick-Wang and Republican candidate Burgess Owens.

The debate is held from the PBS Utah studio on The University of Utah Campus.

Moderator: Caroline Ballard is KUER’s Assistant News Director. She oversees daily news coverage and is the Executive Producer for their politics podcast State Street.
Tags
Politics UPR2024 Candidate DebatesBurgess Owens
Emily Colby
Emily started her journey at UPR in 2018 producing Access Utah. She fell in love with public radio, and went on to host weekend programming and produce the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast. She currently manages UPR's digital platforms and the office. Emily enjoys cooking and TV, and loves to read sci-fi, fantasy and poetry.
See stories by Emily Colby
Related Content